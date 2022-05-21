Bayelsa positions Point of Bifurcation as pilgrimage site

A new dawn for Bayelsa tourism as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the state governor on Tourism, Piriye Kiyaramo, moves to position one of its natural attractions, The Point of Bifurcation of the River Niger into River Nun and River Farcados, with a call to tour operators to promote its as a pilgrimage site.

While lamenting the neglect of the site over the years, Kiyaramo it is time to reverse that because of the veritable and historic antecedents of the site, which he said among others is a spiritual hotspot with healing power ascribed to it by people of different faith. Given this, he said the state government has moved to develop the site for as pilgrim site, therefore, he called on people of the state and tour operators to focus attention on the site as a religious attraction for pilgrimage.

Speaking at the Palace of the Odio-Logbo of Okugbe Isoko Kingdom, Odhe II, (JP), His Majesty, Dr. (Capt.) Frank N. Okurakpo, after an exploratory visit to the site in Sagbama Local Government Area, the SSA said the site is a unique cultural tourism asset to the state, Niger Delta and the South South region because of the mystery surrounding the spot. Kiyaramo disclosed that the River Niger, which has its source from Fouta Djallon mountainous region in West Central Guinea, splits into River Nun and River Farcados after meandering through the borders of the Republic of Benin to Nigeria to meet the Atlantic ocean. According to him, the deltaic portion of the River Niger, now referred to as the Niger Delta region, remains an important ecological and commercial zone, being a major site for petroleum production in Nigeria, in addition to its endowment in terrestrial and aquatic wildlife, having a very fertile land for agriculture. While the royal father described the site as the ‘Horn of the Niger Delta region,’ where the story of the Niger Delta began decades ago.

The monarch, who is a master mariner, took time to explain the significance of the bifurcation site to Bayelsa, the Niger Delta and the country in general, in terms of its cultural tourism potential, noting that the bifurcation point is the ‘Shrine of Niger Delta.’

