Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa positions Point of Bifurcation as pilgrimage site

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

A new dawn for Bayelsa tourism as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the state governor on Tourism, Piriye Kiyaramo, moves to position one of its natural attractions, The Point of Bifurcation of the River Niger into River Nun and River Farcados, with a call to tour operators to promote its as a pilgrimage site.

While lamenting the neglect of the site over the years, Kiyaramo it is time to reverse that because of the veritable and historic antecedents of the site, which he said among others is a spiritual hotspot with healing power ascribed to it by people of different faith. Given this, he said the state government has moved to develop the site for as pilgrim site, therefore, he called on people of the state and tour operators to focus attention on the site as a religious attraction for pilgrimage.

Speaking at the Palace of the Odio-Logbo of Okugbe Isoko Kingdom, Odhe II, (JP), His Majesty, Dr. (Capt.) Frank N. Okurakpo, after an exploratory visit to the site in Sagbama Local Government Area, the SSA said the site is a unique cultural tourism asset to the state, Niger Delta and the South South region because of the mystery surrounding the spot. Kiyaramo disclosed that the River Niger, which has its source from Fouta Djallon mountainous region in West Central Guinea, splits into River Nun and River Farcados after meandering through the borders of the Republic of Benin to Nigeria to meet the Atlantic ocean. According to him, the deltaic portion of the River Niger, now referred to as the Niger Delta region, remains an important ecological and commercial zone, being a major site for petroleum production in Nigeria, in addition to its endowment in terrestrial and aquatic wildlife, having a very fertile land for agriculture. While the royal father described the site as the ‘Horn of the Niger Delta region,’ where the story of the Niger Delta began decades ago.

The monarch, who is a master mariner, took time to explain the significance of the bifurcation site to Bayelsa, the Niger Delta and the country in general, in terms of its cultural tourism potential, noting that the bifurcation point is the ‘Shrine of Niger Delta.’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

New Telegraph Tourism Editor, Okungbowa, named Best Tourism Communicator in 2021

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Travel/Tourism Editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Andrew Iro Okungbowa, has been named among the top promoters of tourism in Nigeria, emerging as the Best Tourism Communicator in 2021 by the Travellers Awards organisers. Others listed on the awards roll as top promoters of tourism in Nigeria in 2021 include: Tour Operator of the Year (Outbound)-Diamond […]
Travel & Tourism

US travel commends confirmation of Interior Secretary, Deb Haaland

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

U.S. Travel Association has commended the Senate confirmation of Secretary Deb Haaland to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior. This was contained in a statement released by the association’s President and CEO. Roger Dow. “National parks and public lands have grown in their importance as popular travel and recreation destinations during the pandemic, and […]
Travel & Tourism

FAAN to raise travel tax to N2000, $100 from N1000, $50 August 1

Posted on Author Reporter

*Funds needed to upgrade decrepit airport infrastructure   Wole Shadare   There are indications that both domestic and international air travel will cost more as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will on August 1, 2020 begin the implementation of new Passenger Service Charge (PSC) increment from N1000 to N2000 for domestic flight operations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica