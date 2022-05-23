Bayelsa Queens are NWFL Super 6 champs

Bayelsa Queens have emerged the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Super 6 champions following a 2-1 win against Nasarawa Amazons in the last match of the season’s prime event decided on Sunday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Gift Monday’s first half brace proved decisive to hand the four-time champions the coveted trophy and the championship top cash prize of N5 million while Basirat Amoo scored the consolation for the Lafia side in the keenly contested matchday 5 clash. Monday’s 25-second goal goes down in history as the fastest goal of the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Super 6 championship.

As first runners-up, the two-time champions, Bayelsa Queens pocketed the championship cash prize of N3 million while the second runners-up and now dethroned champions, Rivers Angels went home with N2 million.

The Yenagoa-based side hundred percent performances at the annual NWFL prized football fiesta confer on them as Nigerian champions as well as the nation’s candidates for the sub-regional WAFU Zone B playoff for the second edition of CAF Women’s Champions League.

Rivers Angels had the enviable honour as champions to have represented the nation at the maiden edition in Egypt.

Aside being the newest champions, Bayelsa Queens players claimed all the individual awards in the championship.

Loan player and FC Robo Queens lethal finisher, Gift Monday won the NWFL Premiership Super 6 Highest Goal Scorer (HGS) award with a massive 12-goal, Most Valuable Player (MVP) as well as the Woman of the Match (WOTM) in the last day clash against Nasarawa Amazons. Bayelsa Queens’ Cameroonian goalkeeper import, Gabrielle Ange Bawou won the championship goalkeeper of the season award.

All the six participating teams in the Tulcan Energy sponsored NWFL Premiership Super 6 were given N1 million each courtesy of the league body, NWFL.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...