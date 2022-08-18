Bayelsa Queens arrive Cote d’Ivoire for WAFU Zone B Playoffs

Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Women Champions League WAFU Zone B Play-off, Bayelsa Queens, have arrived in Cote d’Ivoire the venue of the qualifiers. The play-off, which kicks off on Saturday, August 20, will see the Nigeria Women Football League winner taking on Athleta FC, Ampem FC and USFA for a space in the semifinal stage of the competition. BayelsaQueenswillplay their openingmatch on Sunday August 21, while playing the remaining matches on August 24 and 27.

The first and runner up in the group will qualify for the semifinal while the winners of the semifinal games will fight it out for the only available spot from the zone for the main competition scheduled for Morocco later in the year. The date of this year’s competition is yet to be announced. Bayelsa Queens emerged the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Super 6 champions after emerging the best team at the championship played in Benin in May, this year.

The four-time champions amassed a total of 15 points having won all the five matches against challengers, Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens and the whipping team of the championship and newcomers, Naija Ratels.

