Sports

Bayelsa Queens arrive Cote d’Ivoire for WAFU Zone B Playoffs

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiy Comment(0)

Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Women Champions League WAFU Zone B Play-off, Bayelsa Queens, have arrived in Cote d’Ivoire the venue of the qualifiers. The play-off, which kicks off on Saturday, August 20, will see the Nigeria Women Football League winner taking on Athleta FC, Ampem FC and USFA for a space in the semifinal stage of the competition. BayelsaQueenswillplay their openingmatch on Sunday August 21, while playing the remaining matches on August 24 and 27.

The first and runner up in the group will qualify for the semifinal while the winners of the semifinal games will fight it out for the only available spot from the zone for the main competition scheduled for Morocco later in the year. The date of this year’s competition is yet to be announced. Bayelsa Queens emerged the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Super 6 champions after emerging the best team at the championship played in Benin in May, this year.

The four-time champions amassed a total of 15 points having won all the five matches against challengers, Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens and the whipping team of the championship and newcomers, Naija Ratels.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Buhari hails outstanding feat of nigeria’s U-20 athletes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.   ThePresidentcommends the team and their handlers for showcasing to the world that Nigeria is blessed with someof thebesttalentsinthe worldof sportwhobydintof hardwork and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.   With four gold and […]
Sports

AFCON 2023: Winning debut for French coach, Gasset, as Cote d’Ivoire thump Zambia

Posted on Author Reporter

  French coach Jean-Louis Gasset made a winning debut as boss of the Cote d’Ivoire on Friday when the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts beat Zambia 3-1 in a Group H opener in Yamoussoukro. The first two goals came after corners with captain Serge Aurier poking the Elephants ahead on 67 minutes and Christian […]
Sports

Lopes gets Cape Verde call-up via LinkedIn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

When Irish-born Ayman Ben Mohamed got a surprise call up to play for Tunisia, his teammate at Dublin club Bohemians, Roberto Lopes jokingly suggested he too could become an African international.   Back in May 2016, Lopes was not being seriousbutoverfiveyearslaterheis about to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kick off inCameroonnextmonth.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica