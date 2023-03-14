Bayelsa Queens charged to win league, Super 6

Players and officials of the Bayelsa Queens FC have been charged to once again win the 2022-2023 league season and the Super 6 tournament of the Nigerian Female Professional Football League. Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the charge when he hosted the Yenagoa-based side to a special dinner at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Onopa, Yenagoa on Sunday. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, said as queens of Nigerian and West African football, they should not lower the standard of their game, as the current league season winds down. He assured the team that the state government would do everything needful to keep them motivated at all times to enable them to win the league and represent Nigeria at the continental level. The Deputy Governor, who commended the players for their outstanding performances so far in the present season, promised that government would continue to promptly offset their match-winning bonuses and allowances.

