Sports

Bayelsa Queens charged to win league, Super 6

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Players and officials of the Bayelsa Queens FC have been charged to once again win the 2022-2023 league season and the Super 6 tournament of the Nigerian Female Professional Football League. Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the charge when he hosted the Yenagoa-based side to a special dinner at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Onopa, Yenagoa on Sunday. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, said as queens of Nigerian and West African football, they should not lower the standard of their game, as the current league season winds down. He assured the team that the state government would do everything needful to keep them motivated at all times to enable them to win the league and represent Nigeria at the continental level. The Deputy Governor, who commended the players for their outstanding performances so far in the present season, promised that government would continue to promptly offset their match-winning bonuses and allowances.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

FOOTBALL makes me happy, i still pla y with friends –AMUNEKE

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

A former Super Eagles player and former Nigeria U-17 team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, spoke to ADEKUNLE SALAMI about the current realities due to COVID-19 and the future of the game in Nigeria. Excerpts: How is life in Egypt and how are you enjoying your new role with Misr Lel Makassa? Life in Egypt has been […]
Sports

2023 AFCON Qualifier: Eagles to play Guinea Bissau in Morocco

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Match Day 3 and 4 fixtures of the 2023 African Cup of Nations draw closer, Guinea Bissau Football Federation has confirmed where they play host to Nigeria’s Super Eagles, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Guinea Bissau was among the countries that failed to have its stadium approved for the qualifier and the deadline day seem to pass […]
Sports

Confusion over Osimhen’s availability for AFCON

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Serie A side Napoli have said Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen will be out of action for about 90 days after a successful surgery which will effectively rule him out of the 2021 African Cup of Nations which will begin in January 2022. But the position of the club negates that of the surgeon Gianpaolo Tartaro who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica