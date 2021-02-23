Sports

Bayelsa Queens fined, banished to Owerri

…as Edo Queens’ coach sanctioned

 

The Nigeria Women Football League has fined Nigeria Women Premier League leaders, Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, a whopping N2.5million and also banished the team to the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State for their next home game scheduled for March 3, 2021.

 

The Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, said Monday that; “Bayelsa Queens committed the violation in the Match played against Edo Queens FC of Benin at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, where it was established in the match officials reports that there was an encroachment, disturbances and disruption of the match by the home team fans.”

 

In a related development, the NWFL also slammed a N500,000 fine on Edo Queens FC for the action of the team’s Technical Adviser, Mr. Rolandson Odeh, after the match.

 

Odeh, verbally attacked the referee in a post match interview after the Match Number 41 game against Bayelsa Queens at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

