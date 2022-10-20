Bayelsa Queens to earn $400,000 in CAF league

Bayelsa Queens will earn the sum of $400,000 if they win the Confederation of African Football Women’s Champions League, Morocco 2022. The competition will kick off on October 30 with the final scheduled for November 13. CAF announced that the winners of the competition will take home USD 400 000 while the runners-up will take USD 250 000. The two losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 200 000. CAF launched the CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021 with the first edition played in Cairo, Egypt in November. South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns won the maiden event after defeating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0. The CAF Women’s Champions League is the flagship competition of women’s club football competition on African soil and a giant step towards advancing women’s football in Africa.

