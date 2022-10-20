Bayelsa Queens to earn $400,000 in CAF league

Bayelsa Queens will earn the sum of $400,000 if they win the Confederation of African Football Women’s Champions League, Morocco 2022. The competition will kick off on October 30 with the final scheduled for November 13. CAF announced that the winners of the competition will take home USD 400 000 while the runners-up will take USD 250 000. The two losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 200 000. CAF launched the CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021 with the first edition played in Cairo, Egypt in November. South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns won the maiden event after defeating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0. The CAF Women’s Champions League is the flagship competition of women’s club football competition on African soil and a giant step towards advancing women’s football in Africa.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: FG sets up audit c’ttee on vandalised items at MKO Abiola Stadium
*Oke heads 8-man panel Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vandalism of items at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, on Tuesday, New Telegraph reports exclusively. Recall that angry fans had besieged the stadium shortly after the blast […]
Eagles must stroll past AFCON qualifier foes
The Nigeria Football Federation deserves commendation for the tour of United States of America organized for the Super Eagles as a major tune up in reparation for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games scheduled to take place between June 9 and June 13. The first encounter is billed for the National Stadium, Abuja […]
Man United speak to Ajax coach about manager’s job
Manchester United have spoken to Ajax’s highly rated coach Erik ten Hag about their vacant manager’s job. Ralf Rangnick has been doing the job on an interim basis since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November, reports the BBC. It is being stressed at Old Trafford that it is too early to start talking about […]
