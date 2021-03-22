Metro & Crime Politics

Bayelsa raises alarm over infiltration of arms in communities

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

Bayelsa State government has raised an alarm that security reports had it that there was a mass build-up of arms in various forests by people with sinister plans, who come into the state under the pretext of carrying out fishing, farming and other businesses in the state.
The state has therefore urged traditional rulers and security agencies to complement its efforts in implementing the state anti-grazing law to forestall herders-farmers crisis in the state.
Speaking on Monday in Yenagoa during a meeting with  first class traditional rulers, chairmen of local government areas and some top security in Yenagoa, Governor Douoye Diri represented by his Deputy Lawrence Ewhrujakpo   maintained  that the call became imperative in view of worrisome intelligence at the state government’s disposal pertaining to increased espionage activities in most communities.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, he stressed the need for people of the state, particularly the traditional rulers and youths to be vigilant as well as strengthen community policing across the state.
The Deputy Governor explained that the anti-grazing law was not made to witch-hunt anybody, but rather a proactive measure to avoid banditry and other security challenges facing most states in the country.
He added that the meeting was convened to discuss strategies to enable community leaders monitor the movement and activities of strangers in the various communities in accordance with existing laws.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

