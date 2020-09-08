Metro & Crime

Bayelsa raises committee to probe Mechanic Village fire

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State government yesterday constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak which gutted some parts of the Mechanic Village on Imiringi Road in Yenagoa.

 

Governor Douye Diri, who disclosed this at the mechanic village to see the extent of damage, said the committee headed by the Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Stanley Braboke, was alsoexpectedtoascertainthelevelof  damage caused by the unfortunate incident and suggest measures to forestall a future occurrence.

 

Represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor empathised with all those affected by the inferno. He also thanked God that no life was lost.

 

To further improve on the response time during emergencies, the governor said steps would be taken to decentralise fire service stations in the Yenagoa metropolis.

 

According him, fire fighting trucks will be stationed in strategic areas such as Etegwe-Tombia Junction, Igbogene and Swali for quick intervention to save lives and property in the event of any fire incident. Diri also said the state government would relocate the Mechanic Village to an appropriate and a more conducive location in line with extant environmental laws and best practices.

 

He said: “On behalf of His Excellency, the miracle governor of BayelsaState, wewanttoempathisewith thosewhohavelostpropertiesinthis unfortunate incident. “We thank God that the fire service responded immediately. That is the essence of having the fire service.

 

We are going to look at the possibility of having other stations in close proximity. If the distance was shorter, I am sure more properties would have been rescued

