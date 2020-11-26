Bayelsa records 38 active COVID-19 cases

With 38 confirmed active cases of coronav i rus Bayelsa State following the second wave of its spread, the state Commissioner for Health, Newton Igwele, yesterday said none of the residents should panic, but should observe all the COVID-19 protocols to avoid further transmission of the virus. The Commissioner disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, at a press conference, where he cautioned the people to avoid a gathering of more than 20 persons, as well as wear their face masks, watching of hands with soap in running water and using alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Igwele, who encouraged residents of the state to go for COVID-19 test in line with the Federal Government directive, recalled that his team discovered 32 active cases in addition to other four cases already on ground, when they went to the communities to test the people. He said: “We have collected 2,640 samples.

From the time we collected the first sample and October, out of the 2,640 samples, we had 413 confirmed cases that tested positive for the virus. We still have four active cases from those samples. And about 21 people have so far died out of the virus. “In percentage we had about 15.6 per cent positivity. From October to date, when we went from one community to the other, we collected 9,153 samples and we had only 32 positive cases.

“Of the 32 positive cases we have 38 active cases. Currently, we have not lost anyone from the people we tested. The positivity rate is 4.15 per cent. Our positivity rate from the federation was 15.6 per cent, with Yenagoa being one of the worst hit local government areas. While disclosing that most of them are symptomatic and had been evacuated to isolation centres, Igwele appealed to the people of the state to go about their normal businesses, but to endeavour to observe all the COVID-19 protocols

