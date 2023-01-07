News

Bayelsa: Recuse Justice Cocodia from handling our case, APC urges Abiri

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has requested the Chief Judge of the state, Kate Abiri, to recuse Justice Timinipre Cocodia of the state High Court from handling of the case between Alex Izibenikibo Blankson, APC and three others, accusing him of favouring the state government. In a press conference held yesterday in Yenagoa, the APC maintained that Justice Cocodia has an affiliation with the state government bearing in mind that his brother, Collins Cocodia, is an appointee of Bayelsa State government.

In the press statement signed by Owutuamo Nerius, Acting Secretary and Tokpo Coronation, Organising Secretary of APC, the party stated that it was compelled by recent developments in suit No.YHC/16/2022 to call for a change of judge. “It is also not in dispute that the special adviser to the incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State, High Chief Collins Cocodia, has close filial ties with the honourable Justice T. Cocodia, aside bearing the same surname, thereby creating justifiable fears that the decision of his lordship will be influenced in favour of his close relative and the government he is serving in as special adviser on political matters,’’ the statement noted.

Responding to the allegation, the Publicity Secretary of peoples Democratic Party, in the state, Ebiye Ogoli, in a phone interview, said they can go ahead to say whatever they like. He said; “If I say something now, it will be seem as if we actually did something to keep that man there to rule in our favour. But there are things that happen and you don’t say anything.”

 

