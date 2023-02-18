News

Bayelsa registered 1,056,862 voters –REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa State, Emmanuel Alex Hart, on Friday disclosed that the state has a total of 1,056,862 registered voters ahead of the 2023 general elections. Speaking in Yenagoa during the Peace Accord signing ceremony by political parties, the REC, however, said that election will not hold in two polling units because of zero registration. He said that the voters’ register will be displayed in all the polling units days before the election, adding that the commission had constantly engaged stakeholders to keep them abreast of progress made as it works tirelessly to deliver on its mandate as enshrined in the constitution. According to him, “The total registered voters figure for Bayelsa State is one million, fifty-six thousand, eight hundred and sixty- two (1,056,862). There are 105 registration areas (wards) and 2,244 polling units. Election will not take place in two polling units because of zero registration in the affected units. “These are open space tenbiri (PU code 010) in Oyakiri IV (RA code 05) in Ekeremor local government area and Imgbele/ Ikelibiri primary school II (031) in East Bomo I (RA code 12) in Southern Ijaw LGA.

“The commission has come a long way in the planning and implementation of its outlined activities in the election time-table. At the moment we are left with just two (2) out of fourteen (14) activities. They are suspension of campaigns by political parties twenty four (24) hours to the election and casting of ballot on the election day. “The duty of conducting a free, fair, peaceful, transparent and credible elections that is acceptable to all, is a task that, INEC as an election management body cannot achieve without the cooperation and active participation of all stakeholders.

 

