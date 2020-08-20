Bayelsa: Residents protest nullification of Diri’s victory

Several hundreds of people of Bayelsa State, including students, market women and the group of Non-Indigenes in Bayelsa State yesterday trooped into streets to protest the ruling of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the November 16, 2019governorship election of the state, which produced Governor Douye Diri. A tribunal in Abuja had ordered a fresh election within 90 days in its ruling in a petition filed by the Advance Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP).

This was as the protesting group declared their total support for the decision of Governor Diri to seek redress at the Appeal Court over the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal, saying that they have confidence in the higher court to quash the judgment of the tribunal.

The student groups, made up of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), theNational Union of Bayelsa State Students (NUBSS), which led other groups including the market women and Non- Indigenes Associations in the state, said the rejection of the verdict was based on the need for political stability and proactive development in the state. According to the protesters, who carried placards with various inscription such as “We say no to sponsored verdicts”; Nembe people rejected disruption of governance in Bayelsa”; “On Douye Diri we stand in Ogbia”; and “Tribunal verdict is evil”, the verdict of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was a clear attempt to disrupt the ongoing good policies of the present administration.

The leader of NANS in Bayelsa State, Jacob Keneth said: “As students, we want to totally condemn and reject the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal because Governor Douye Diri is doing well and as students, we believe in his educational policy. “And, we believe that the present administration has come to salvage the plight of the Nigerian students in Bayelsa State. We call on the judiciary that the Nigerian students say no to the tribunal actions and we declare our support for the governor.” For the NUBBS President, Diepreye Gbigbo, the judgement of the tribunal is a ‘joy killer’ for the student community and it must be rejected, saying: “Since Governor Diri assumed office, our parents have been smiling through the quick and prompt payment of salaries and other state policies, which are pro-people.

We call on the petitioners to voluntarily withdraw their cases from the court to allow the governor to deliver his administration’s good plans for the Nigerian students in Bayelsa” On the part of the Non- Indigenes in Bayelsa State, led by the Director-General of the Unified Non-Indigene Association and Ohaneze Youth Wing Coordinator, (South-South), Chief Chinedu Arthur Ugwa called on the petitioners to shun divisive and ‘pull-him-down’ action that is generating tension and fuelling insecurity in the state. “These people should allow Governor Douye Diri to be focused and continue what he has started in the state. We are groups of businessmen and women in the state and we needed political stability and security for businesses to strive. We call on those against the governor to sheath their swords and allow proper development in the state,” the groups added.

