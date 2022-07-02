Bayelsa schools rule Milo Basketball tourney

It was all Bayelsa at the final of the 22nd edition of the Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Thursday, June 30. The girls’ final between St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Bayelsa and Akpur College, Benue, saw the Bayelsa team winning 38-14 for their seventh title while in the boys’ final, Bishop Dimieari Grammar School, Bayelsa with the last throw of the game overcame Government Secondary School FCT, Abuja 36- 33 to win their first title. Speaking with our correspondent, the coach of the Bayelsa teams, Tony Nelson, expressed his happiness as he was able to finally lead the boys to the title. According to him, he has been having a sleepless night as the whole of Bayelsa were on him. “The question back at home was, why only the girls always and what am I doing to win for the boys too,” he said.

“After losing the first game to FCT, as a team, we analysed what we did wrong and corrected them to get the victory in the final. “When the game was tied, I told the boys that if you didn’t win today, then forget it until next year, something that pushed them to go for broke and the win.” In the third place match played on Wednesday, Lagos State defeated Kaduna State and Rivers State in the girls and boys game respectively.

