News

Bayelsa: SDGs seeks partnership with IOCs, others

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office in Bayelsa State has called on international oil companies, well-meaning organisations and international bodies to partner with her to enable her drive the SDGs in Bayelsa State. The body, however, decried the lack of funding; which it said has hindered it from carrying out its intervention projects and programmes. The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and state focal person on SDGs, Ebiwari Wariowei, disclosed this during a roundtable engagement with heads of media establishments and journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. He lamented that apart from Bayelsa State government’s 50 per cent conditional scheme, the SDGs office in the state was yet to get funding from any donor agency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US election: Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday withdrew a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to capture the state and help win the White House. Ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the case, Trump’s campaign dropped the allegation that […]
News

LCCI frets over business disruptions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) has admitted that the business community operators are growing concerns over New Year activities on the economy, cautioning the tiers of government not to do anything that will bring further business disruptions and market challenges that were experienced in this year. Indeed, the LCCI explained that its […]
News

Gaza crisis: Netanyahu vows to keep using ‘full force’ as 42 die in air strikes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country’s military campaign in Gaza will continue with “full force”, as 42 people are reported to have died in an airstrike early on Sunday that flattened three buildings. The most deadly single Israeli  attack of the week-long conflict brings the number who have died in the Palestinian territory since the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica