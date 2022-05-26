Bayelsa: SDGs seeks partnership with IOCs, others

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office in Bayelsa State has called on international oil companies, well-meaning organisations and international bodies to partner with her to enable her drive the SDGs in Bayelsa State. The body, however, decried the lack of funding; which it said has hindered it from carrying out its intervention projects and programmes. The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and state focal person on SDGs, Ebiwari Wariowei, disclosed this during a roundtable engagement with heads of media establishments and journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. He lamented that apart from Bayelsa State government’s 50 per cent conditional scheme, the SDGs office in the state was yet to get funding from any donor agency.

