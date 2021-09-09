Bayelsa seeks UN assistance on environmental challenges

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called for urgent remediation of the state’s environment following years of degradation and neglect. Diri made the call on Tuesday night at a state banquet in honour of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, in Yenagoa.

The governor decried the hardship suffered by the people due to the exploration activities of oil multinationals, which he said had destroyed the state’s ecosystem. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as drawing the attention of the international community to the injustice and environmental despoliation of the land that has fed the nation economically.

He said despite measures by the Federal Government in addressing the issue, they only amounted to nothing due to insincerity and lack of political will. He said: “I like to place on record that our environment that has been raped and degraded over the years is seeking remediation.

