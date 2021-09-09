News

Bayelsa seeks UN assistance on environmental challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called for urgent remediation of the state’s environment following years of degradation and neglect. Diri made the call on Tuesday night at a state banquet in honour of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, in Yenagoa.

The governor decried the hardship suffered by the people due to the exploration activities of oil multinationals, which he said had destroyed the state’s ecosystem. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as drawing the attention of the international community to the injustice and environmental despoliation of the land that has fed the nation economically.

He said despite measures by the Federal Government in addressing the issue, they only amounted to nothing due to insincerity and lack of political will. He said: “I like to place on record that our environment that has been raped and degraded over the years is seeking remediation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tribalism, as bad as racism – Kassianah Joint

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The world has always fought against racism as evil of the past. While many African Americans, blacks and even whites are castigating this societal ill, questions have arisen over tribalism among Africans in Africa.     Speaking on this in a recent interview, Ivorian American, Kassianah Aya Joint (Kassy) who founded FrancoSuite Media, an […]
News

Top 5 Benefits of Remote Work

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    You have likely heard that remote workers can work in their PJs, wake up just before they start with work, work from the beach, etc. While these are mostly true, there are also quite a few other benefits of working from the comfort of your home.   Today, we will be taking a […]
News

Delta women laud FG over disbursement of cash grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Effort of the Federal Government at alleviating poverty amongst rural women across the country has taken-off in Delta State as scores of women from Delta Central and South senatorial districts have benefited from the Cash Grant for Rural Women of the government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP). The programme witnessed thousands of women drawn from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica