Bayelsa set to award Nembe/Brass road project

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Dubai yesterday disclosed that the state government was yet to award the Nembe/ Brass road project. Speaking in Yenagoa during the ‘transparency briefing’ for the months of January and February, Dubai stated that the amount needed for the project was frightening, but that as a government; “If you don’t dare, you won’t succeed.’’ Disclosing how far the government has gone on the road project, he stated that: “we have started the process; the executive council has given approval for the award of the contract. Any moment from now, the process will be completed and the job will start. “It is going to affect us, but like I keep telling everybody, no pain no gain. As a government, we are ready for it. Although it is a federal government road, we will still go ahead with it.

“Whatever we have, we will make sure that it is judiciously used for the benefit of the state. Like I keep saying, every project that we started, I’m proud to say that none has been stalled for whatever reason. “The government has been religious in meeting up its financial obligations. I call on you to go and investigate any road project that we have embarked upon, we will complete them,’’ he said.

Reeling out the financial inflow and outflow for the months of January and February 2022, the Technical Adviser to Governor Douy Diri of the state on Treasury and Finance, Timinpre Seipolu, revealed that N4.16 billion was expended on civil servants, while political appointees gulped N479 million, adding that the salary of civil servants and that of political appointees take about 80% of the entire inflow every month. He said that the month of January closed with a balance of N7, 357, 971, while February had a deficit of N6,379, 608 with addition of N7,357,971 brought forward from January, closing the month of February with about N978 million.

