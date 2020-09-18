Bayelsa set up committee to boost IGR

The Bayelsa State Government has constituted a Tax Advisory Committee for the state to boost internally generated revenue. The committee, led by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will also explore other areas to make the state less dependent on monthly federal allocation. The government at its fourth State Executive Council session at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital, yesterday agreed to inject more funds into the housing and agricultural sectors with a view to driving home its campaign promises.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, said the council gave its mandate to commence work in the six areas identified for the state’s housing development. Flanked by the Commissioners for Agriculture, Transportation and Culture, Duba, while addressing journalists, noted that the issues concerning procurement and taxes were thoroughly looked into because of their relevance to the state’s economic blueprint. This was as he stated that this necessitated the inauguration of an advisory committee since the state could no longer rely on the monthly allocation from the Federation Account.

“The state tax advisory committee, which was constituted with the deputy governor as chairman, has the Commissioners for Finance, Justice, Budget, Environment, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, Transportation, the Accountant General of the state, the chairman of Internal Revenue Board and three others to be appointed as members and secretary.” Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Agriculture, David Alagoa, also disclosed that the state would mark this year’s World Food Day on October 16, noting that the state had a lot to showcase in the agriculture sector.

