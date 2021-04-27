Metro & Crime

Bayelsa sets up committee to review workers grade level

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has inaugurated a 31-member committee to review the grade levels and steps of local government and primary school staff in accordance with extant public service rules.
Performing the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday in Government House, Yenagoa, the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the review would enhance the performance of local councils in the state.
A statement by the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, explained that the need for the committee arose from irregularities that were observed during the last staff promotion exercise conducted in the various councils.
The governor, who mandated the committee to also review the salary grades of health personnel at the local government level, expressed hope that the exercise would help to free up funds to enable government implement the 30 percent minimum wage for council workers.
Governor Diri, however, pointed out that government would recoup funds from salaries of workers who manipulated the system to enrich themselves with overpayments through fictitious grade levels and steps.
The committee, which is expected to submit its report within one month of inauguration, is headed by the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Accounts and Treasury, Mr Timipre Seipulou.
In his response, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Timipre Seipulou, accepted the responsibility and assured that they would work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: FCT manufacturers loose N1.5bn, 12 factories, 4 warehouses to hoodlums 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Tuesday said its members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) lost about N1.5 billion to hoodlums. Chairman,  MAN FCT Chapter,  Odun Emasealu, who made this disclosure when he appeared before the Ministerial Assessment Committee on #EndSARS protest damages, said that about 12 factories and four warehouses were completely looted […]
Metro & Crime

Cult clashes claim five lives in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

No fewer than five people were killed over the weekend by gunmen suspected to be cultists and militants in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State. The initial clashes were said to have happened between Skylo and Scorpion cult groups, but an eye witness said militants on Sunday night were drafted in to “clear” […]
Metro & Crime

Banditary: Adopt new strategy, First Class Nasarawa traditional ruler urges govts

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi has called on both federal and state governments to adopt new strategies in tackling banditry and other violent crimes in the society.   Alhaji Abdullahi, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica