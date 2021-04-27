Bayelsa sets up committee to review workers grade level

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has inaugurated a 31-member committee to review the grade levels and steps of local government and primary school staff in accordance with extant public service rules.

Performing the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday in Government House, Yenagoa, the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the review would enhance the performance of local councils in the state.

A statement by the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, explained that the need for the committee arose from irregularities that were observed during the last staff promotion exercise conducted in the various councils.

The governor, who mandated the committee to also review the salary grades of health personnel at the local government level, expressed hope that the exercise would help to free up funds to enable government implement the 30 percent minimum wage for council workers.

Governor Diri, however, pointed out that government would recoup funds from salaries of workers who manipulated the system to enrich themselves with overpayments through fictitious grade levels and steps.

The committee, which is expected to submit its report within one month of inauguration, is headed by the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Accounts and Treasury, Mr Timipre Seipulou.

In his response, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Timipre Seipulou, accepted the responsibility and assured that they would work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

