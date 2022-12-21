News

Bayelsa spends N120.36bn on three senatorial roads

Bayelsa State government yesterday said it was spending N120.36 billion on the three senatorial roads that will link all the riverine communities to the state capital by road. This, it said, will boost the economic potentials of the coastal areas, adding that the priority of the government is to open up the riverine communities that are waterlogged.

Conducting newsmen round the roads, Director of New Media to Governor Douye Diri, Kola Oredipe, said the government has already committed huge resources on the 42-kilometer Sagbama-Ekeremor road with the construction of about six bridges across the rivers on the stretch to link communities in the local government, adding that asphalt work was about 80 per cent completed.

He said if completed, it will save the residents from the stress of rigorous travel from river to other parts of the state, Oredipe said the 32-kilometre Yenagoa- Oporoma-Okubia road that will open up communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area was already in its last phase, adding also that work was on-going to cross the longest bridge on that stretch from Angiama across River Nun to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government. The DG new media said: “A lot of work has been done between Toro-Orua up to this point in Ekeremor town. We are on the last bridge linking Ekeremor town by road.”

 

