Bayelsa spends N120bn on three Senatorial roads

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday said that it would be spending about N120.36 billion on the three senatorial roads that will link all the riverine communities to the state capital.
That it said will boost the economic potentials of the coastal areas stating that the priority of government was to open up the riverine communities that are logged in water.
Conducting newsmen round the roads, the Director of New Media to Governor Douye Diri, Kola Oredipe, said the government has already committed huge resources on the 42-kilometer Sagbama-Ekeremor road with the construction of about six bridges across the rivers on the stretch to link the communities in the local government stating that asphalt work was about 80% completed.
Disclosing that if completed, it will save the residents from the stress of rigorous travel by river to other parts of the state, Oredikpe maintained that the 32-kilometer Yenagoa-Oporoma-Okubia road that will open up communities in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area was already in its last phase disclosing that work was ongoing to cross the longest bridge on that stretch from Angiama across River Nun to Oporoma, the headquarters of the local government.

 

