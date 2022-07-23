Bayelsa: SSA on tourism advocates crafts shops, entrepreneurial education in schools

As part of efforts to boost the economy of the state and empower its youths, the Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa State governor on Tourism, Piriye Kiyaramo, called for the establishment of crafts shops and introduction of entrepreneurial education in schools across the state. Kiyaramo stated this when he visited Whitish International School Amarata in Yenagoa Local Government area recently as part of his child-friendly tourism awareness campaign in schools. He noted that nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship spirit among school children will enable them to create realistic goals in life.

He stressed the need to incorporate entrepreneurship education in schools’ curriculum to spur employment opportunities for youths, saying that entrepreneurial education is a key driver of the local economy. While commending Governor Douye Diri for his improvement of the state, the SSA maintained that public policies that encourage and support entrepreneurship education are geared towards preparing the necessary tools for economic growth and prosperity.

He further explained that entrepreneurship education also prepares children to identify and address their challenges and opportunities, saying that by creating new products and services, new employment would be created, ultimately resulting in the acceleration of economic development. The Senior Special Assistant disclosed plans by his office to collaborate with rel- Kiyaramo evant agencies and communities to champion the campaign on children friendly outdoor tourism initiatives aimed at promoting child-friendly conservation education in schools and colleges in the state.

Earlier, the proprietress of Whitish International School Amarata, Pastor (Mrs) Grace Adebayo, thanked him for attending the school’s mini arts and crafts exhibition. She said that some of her students who learnt the skills in the school have already opened small crafts shops in the neighbourhood to support their families, just as she appealed to relevant authorities to assist the school to access soft loans to enable the school produce crafts in commercial quantities.

