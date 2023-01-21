Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa: SSA on Tourism canvasses early exposure to conservation education for children

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa State Governor on Tourism, Mr. Piriye Kiyaramo has canvassed early exposure to conservation education for Nigerian children as one of the veritable ways of preserving and protecting Nigeria’s natural and cultural heritage.

He noted that this would provide them with a solid foundation on which they can build on the nature experiences well into adulthood. Kiyaramo who stated this when he received Queen Emmanuella Appah, winner of Little Miss Star Nigeria 2022 pageant in his office in Yenagoa, disclosed that conservation education for children is a valuable life resource, noting that children learn their most valuable life-lessons when they are young. He stressed that ecotourism experiences for children remains a fun and wonderful way to get the entire family involved, saying that if one is looking for shorter family oriented ecotourism activities in order to allow children to gain nature experience, there are yet many possibilities parents and teachers can explore within their very environment.

“This is why it is so important that parents and teachers provide opportunities for children to truly explore and experience the beauty of nature through meaningful and engaging outdoor educational activities in the form of school excursion trips to historic sites, such as museums, galleries, libraries, theatres and even cultural events, “he said.

He further noted that one way to instill respect, love for nature and sustainability in children is to make conscious effort to introduce them to nature education, pointing out that children are never too young to experience nature and that making them to spend quality time with nature will create in them the ability to appreciate their immediate environment.

“Children have a unique ability to develop empathy for varying cultures and practices different from theirs. So introducing them early to nature education creates an ideal opportunity to not only teach them about nature, but also to introduce them to other cultures”, Kiyaramo stated. According to him, “Children are usually quite fascinated by these learning experiences, including the memories made, which could last them for a lifetime.”

Earlier, the organiser of beauty pageant, Miss Jesinta Okwara, had explained that her organisation empowers women to realise their ambition and build self-confidence, acting as a catalyst for their future success. She said the Little Queen Emmanuelle Appah is embarking on a pet project known as Back to School, to enable her reach out to pupils with the intention of providing shoes, clothing, school accessories and backpacks to eligible children.

 

