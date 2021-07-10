Sports

Bayelsa State adopts Oboruduru, Godbless

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government has adopted two Olympicsbound athletes Wrestler Blessing Oboruduru and track and field runner and a member of the 4 ×100 meters relay team Timma Godbless. The Adoption was announced by Bayelsa Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo when the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare paid a working visit to the state where he visited the Wrestling team and also inspected some facilities. Speaking at the Government House, the Deputy Governor said “I appreciate your efforts in developing sports in the country. You have shown commitment and dedication since you took charge. Bayelsa State which has a rich sports history has a great working relation with the Ministry which led to the signing of an MOU. We hope can conclude and get it implemented. In line with our vision and to key into your Adopt a Talent initiative, we have adopted Wrestler Blessing Oburududu and Timma Godness. We believe in your initiative and will continue to work together to develop sports in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

LMC certifies Lagos, Uyo, Aba, 10 other stadium for 2020/21 NPFL season games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Lists 11 others for upgrade/repairs   Ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season and as part of the broader club licensing regime, 13 stadiums across the country have been certified by the League Management Company (LMC) to have met minimum requirements to host games. Another 11 were recommended for varying degrees of […]
Sports

Rivers govt approves rehabilitation of Amiesimaka Stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the total re-grassing and rehabilitation of the Mainbowl football pitch and the two training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex.   The stadium has hosted several local, continental and international matches in the past, but the mainbowl football pitch had been undulating and thus needed an […]
Sports

Team Nigeria 4x400m Olympics qualification excites Onyali

Posted on Author Blessing Innocent

Team Nigeria’s 4×400m Female relay team qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been discribed as mission accomplished by former African, Commonwealth and Nigerian 100 & 200m champion Mary Onyali. According to the SA Sports to the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mary Onyali who is also an Olympic medalist, “Team Nigeria’s qualification […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica