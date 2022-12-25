Bayelsa: Struggling to link rural communities to Yenagoa

It is said that Bayelsa State is the core Delta than Delta State and more Riverine than Rivers State. As such, to bring development, especially road networks to almost all the communities in the state is virtually or almost impossible. But the previous governments had tried to do their bit in the last 26 six years.

Successive governments had tried to bring development to the state, starting from the first democratically elected governor of the state, the late D.S.P Alamieseigha to Timipre Sylva, Henry Serike Dickson and currently to Douye Diri. In all, these governments, each did its best in its different capacity but one major thing that the state had ever needed was a network of roads that is supposed to connect the rural communities to the Yenagoa metropolis, the state capital.

Hence, Timipre Sylva did his internal roads networks at least to even connect the streets in state capital. He did a lot of internal roads which helped the state capital. Henry Seriake Dickson came and tried to do his bit in the area of senatorial roads.

He laid most of the road network foundation and did his bit before the present governor of the state, Douye Diri who has now taken the three senatorial roads further to the riverine communities, making most of rural dwellers to now assess to the metropolis through road instead of passing through the waters which has been their means of transport in the time past.

So, for the present and former governments, roads construction in the state gulps huge sum of money, the reason the present prosperity government had been trying to justify the monies that had been coming as allocation, other forms of income and in recent times, the controversial N103 billion that came from the Federal Government as excess crude 13% derivation fund, Sure P arrears and other interests which were said to have been spent on road construction, although Bayelsans had vehemently rejected the explanation of the state government, stating that it was very watery.

Government explains also in his quest to make Bayelsans see reasons with the prosperity government on the acclaimed utilization of the controversial fund and others, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, said in a radio broadcast recently that one of the challenges the state had was lack of road access to communities. He said: “That is why we have decided to focus on construction of roads to our communities.

When the Federal Government released the Poverty Index, it said that 62 per cent of the people are in the rural areas and it is because there is no access to those areas.” He continued: “Today, we are building roads to those areas that even the Federal Government has not been able to open up in the state. We are building road to Brass. The first phase of the senatorial roads is about 21 kilometers. That project will gulp about N54 billion.

“Another is going to Oporoma that will get to Ukubie. “Our governor wants to remain focused. It is because he remained focused that he was able to deliver the projects during the second anniversary of his administration. When the third anniversary comes, people should also wait to see whether the money that the Federal Government said it has released to the Niger Delta states have been properly utilized or not.

“The government believes that it is utilizing these funds properly. “The government is very prudent with the financial resources of the state. This government has never hidden what we get from the Federation Account and that is why we have a monthly transparency briefing. For those that listen to the transparency briefings, they will know that these figures have been mentioned in the transparency briefings. It is just that people, who do not pay attention want to bring up other issues.”

On the actual amount that came in, Alabrah said: “N92.1 billion is not even the total figure. There is also another N11.2 billion. All together, it is N103.8 billion. So far, we have done well compared to the funds we have received. I think we have tried our best.” But for David West an activist with the Civil Liberties Organization(CLO): “That explanation given to us by the Chief Press Secretary and the governor is just too elementary and watery. He didn’t mention or tie the amount to any project.

“As a matter of fact, His Excellency didn’t mention the figure. He only told us the money was tied to projects. What and what projects? We are the second poorest state. It is an embarrassing situation for Bayelsa State to be competing with Sokoto State. A state that is collecting 13 per cent derivation aside the normal allocation, ecological funds and every other revenue that come to the state. The governor and Commissioner of Finance and S.A on Treasury should tell us what is really happening to this 13 per cent derivation fund.”

Another citizen of the state, Poweide Debekeme also said that: “it is shocking that from October 2021 to January 2022, Bayelsa State got about eight tranches which amounted to N92.1 billion and here in our state, it was under secrecy for a state that claims to be transparent. “We heard the governor say that 3 kilometer road here will amount to three fly overs elsewhere, when I know as a geologist, the terrain of River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom state are the same. Where are the roads that they said they are doing? You will cross one beam, you will call for celebration. All that Bayelsans are saying is use our commonwealth to develop our state.

” Ben Okosogbe said: “In a state where you have eight local governments, small land mass with constant monthly allocation and 13 per cent derivation, all we hear as excuses is terrain. Is Bayelsa State the only terrain challenged state? “Coming to 13% arrears that was paid, if not for Governor Nyesom Wike, nobody would have heard about it. They were silent about the money.

We also heard that Sure P arrears have been paid to the state but there is nothing to show for it. If it is roads, where are the roads, where are the schools that have been built by this administration?” Government insists funds spent judiciously Yet, Bayelsa State government insisted that it was spending about N120.36 billion on the three senatorial roads, which it said would link all the riverine communities to the state capital by road.

The prosperity government said when completed, the roads will boost the economic potentials of the coastal areas, stating that the priority of the prosperity government was to open up the riverine communities that are logged in water.

Conducting newsmen round the senatorial roads recently, the Director of New Media to Governor Douye Diri, Kola Oredipe, said the government has already committed huge resources on the 42 kilometers Sagbama-Ekeremor road with the construction of about six bridges across the rivers on the stretch to link the communities in the local government stating that asphalt work was about 80 per cent done.

Disclosing that if completed, it will save the residents from the stress of rigorous travel from river to other parts of the state, Oredipe maintained that the 32 kilometers Yenagoa-Oporoma-Okubia road that will open up communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area was already in its last phase, disclosing that work was ongoing to cross the longest bridge on that stretch from Angiama across River Nun to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government. He said: “A lot of work has been done between Toro-Orua up to this point in Ekeremor town.

We are in the last bridge linking Ekeremor Town by road. We have asphalted up to Isampou community and the remaining stretch is just Isampou community and Ekeremor main town, from Toro-Orua to Angalabiri, then we get to Ofoni, Ayamasa, and Aleibiri.

“We are inspecting the 42kilometre Sagbama- Ekeremor road, which costs the state government N34.4 billion, 22.2kilometre Yenagoa-Oporoma -Ukubie road, which gulped N31.4 billion to open up Southern Ijaw LGA. There is also the 21kilometre Igbogene-AIT/Elebele outer ring road expected to gulp N54.56 billion among others.

“You will see that about five communities and other communities inside have been connected, meaning that this road has provided access to several riverine communities in the state. With the way the contractor is working, the road will be ready by February next year.

“We have constructed five bridges on the stretch leading to Ekeremor town already and are expecting the sixth one. The road is a 42 kilometre stretch from Toro-Orua up to Ekeremor main town. “The government is also working on the Gloryland drive in Yenagoa, 10.2kilometre dualized road, from Ecumenical Centre up to Amossoma Road. From there, we also drove through Igbogene-AIT outer ring road, 21kilometre.

The Igbogene axis has been completed and where we are here in Angiama community where the bridge is being constructed across River Nun to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government. The priority of prosperity government of Douye Diri is to open up the riverine communities that are logged in water.” Residents testify An elated resident of Ekeremor town, Charles Okpe, reacting to the road construction said: “We have never seen road in Ekeremor Local Government all our lives.

We use canoe. If we want to travel to Yenagoa, we will first cross by boat to Bomadi in Delta before moving to our state capital in Yenagoa but now, we are enjoying the road. We can drive directly to Sagbama and then to Yenagoa even though it has not been completed but we can get to several communities now through this road. “We are thanking God for using the governor to give us this road.

At Least, our children can now know how road looks like and will not pass through the same suffering that we passed using the river when we were growing up. Most people lost their lives in boat mishap or attack by hoodlums. Also, an indigene of Ondewari community in Southern Ijaw Local Government, who identified herself as Philomina, said: “The road is already at Angiama.

There are some portions that need to be touched. Some places are smooth, some places are rough. So, those places are death for people that are driving. The road has not reached my place but that is what we have praying for. We are equally looking at it that because his second tenure he is trying to do it to change the people’s mind. So, we are saying that he shouldn’t play politics with that road.

If he does that road, he will able to get the support that he wants from people.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...