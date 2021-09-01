Metro & Crime

Bayelsa students beg govt to provide chairs in school

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Students of Gbaranowei Grammar School, Okolobiri in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on the state government to come to their aid by providing chairs for them. When New Telegraph visited the school yesterday, students were seen sitting on bare floor writing their promotional examinations.

The school, established in 1973 as a boarding school for both boys and girls was said to have produced eminent personalities including the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba among others. However, the condition of the school has deteriorated with only two dilapidated classroom blocks without ceilings, seats, doors and windows being used.

The walkway to the classrooms are also bad and over 100 students were seen writing examination in one of the classrooms with over 20 students sitting on bare floor. It was revealed that the school has had challenge of lack of seats since most of them were destroyed during the 2012 flood and the few seats available are due to the effort of parents under the Parents Teachers Association (PTA). In one of the classrooms, SS2B, there were just 11 seats that can contain three students each for 79 science students and 35 arts students in a school which has total student population of over 2,000.

The staff room was no better, with not more than eight tables and chairs, while majority of the teachers were seen standing due to the same challenge of lack of school furniture. Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba who admitted government was already aware of the situation noted that something was being done to address the situation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Many injured as pro, anti-SARS protesters clash in Abuja

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Caleb Onwe, Okey maduforo and Muhammad Bashir

Vehicles vandalised, say police Protests spread to other cities Ganduje, Kano youths back reform, SWAT A twist was added to the #EndSARS protests yesterday as those for and those against the demonstrations engaged in a free-for-all at the popular Berger roundabout in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Trouble started when a group of youths, […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa faults N11.67bn FAAC deductions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State government has said deductions amounting to N11.678 billion by the Federal Government from its monthly revenue allocation over disputed oil wells with sister states were illegal. The Technical Adviser to the Governor on Finance, Revenue and Accounts, Mr Timipre Seipulou, stated this on Thursday while responding to questions from journalists after the state’s […]
Metro & Crime

Fire guts building in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Another fire incident has been recorded in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The inferno was reported to have razed down a building of three bedroom flats at No. 35B, Akorede Street, Tanke Area of Ilorin, destroying valuable property worth millions of naira.   The timely arrival of officials of the State Fire Service, according to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica