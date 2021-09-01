Bayelsa students beg govt to provide chairs in school

Students of Gbaranowei Grammar School, Okolobiri in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on the state government to come to their aid by providing chairs for them. When New Telegraph visited the school yesterday, students were seen sitting on bare floor writing their promotional examinations.

The school, established in 1973 as a boarding school for both boys and girls was said to have produced eminent personalities including the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba among others. However, the condition of the school has deteriorated with only two dilapidated classroom blocks without ceilings, seats, doors and windows being used.

The walkway to the classrooms are also bad and over 100 students were seen writing examination in one of the classrooms with over 20 students sitting on bare floor. It was revealed that the school has had challenge of lack of seats since most of them were destroyed during the 2012 flood and the few seats available are due to the effort of parents under the Parents Teachers Association (PTA). In one of the classrooms, SS2B, there were just 11 seats that can contain three students each for 79 science students and 35 arts students in a school which has total student population of over 2,000.

The staff room was no better, with not more than eight tables and chairs, while majority of the teachers were seen standing due to the same challenge of lack of school furniture. Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba who admitted government was already aware of the situation noted that something was being done to address the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...