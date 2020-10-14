Metro & Crime

Bayelsa sympathizes with flood victims

The Bayelsa State government has sympathized with residents of the state over the impact of flooding, assuring that efforts are underway to mitigate it’s devastating effects on the people.
The government gave this assurance on Wednesday during its 8th Executive Council Meeting presided over by the state’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who stood in for Governor Douye Diri who was attending to other official matters in Abuja.
A press release by the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, stressed that government is aware of the difficulties being experienced by the people of the state as a result of the flood, which has become a perennial problem due to climate change.
Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Ewhrudjakpo also appealed to Bayelsans to exercise patience with the state government over the inconveniences being experienced as a result of the ongoing expansion of the Etegwe round about.
He said the difficulties being experienced today is a necessary sacrifice which the entire state will benefit from when the project is completed within the shortest possible time.
On the forthcoming Senatorial by-elections in Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts, the governor called on the people of the state to shun violence, stressing that politics should unite and not divide us.
Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Commissioner for Information, Ayibaina Duba said Council directed the Commissioner for Environment in conjunction with a technical team to assess the impact of flood across the state with a view to providing immediate and long term relief from the menace.

