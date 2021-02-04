Bayelsa tasks NSCDC on proper investigations

Bayelsa State Government has urged the officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies in the state to always conduct proper investigations and inform the community leaders in some cases, before embarking on their operations in communities.

This was as the government vowed that it would not hesitate to wield the big stick against any community found culpable for aiding and abetting crime and criminality in the state. To this end, the government directed community leaders to work closely with security agencies in order to improve and sustain the prevailing peace and stability in Bayelsa State.

Like this: Like Loading...