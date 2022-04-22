Metro & Crime

Bayelsa to award Nembe/Brass Road contract soon

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Dubai on Friday disclosed that the state government will soon award the contract for the Nembe/Brass road.

Speaking in Yenagoa during the ‘Transparency Briefing’ for the months of January and February, Dubai stated that although the amount is frightening, he said that as a government: “If you don’t dare you won’t succeed”.

Disclosing how far the ‘Prosperity Government’ has gone, he continued: “We have started the process; the exco has given approval for the award of the contract. Any moment from now, the process will be completed and the job will start.

“It is going to affect us but like I keep telling everybody, no pain no gain. As a government, we are ready for it. Although it is a federal road, we will still go ahead with it.”

Reeling out the financial inflow and outflow for the months of January and February 2022, the technical adviser to Governor Douye Diri on Treasury and Finance, Timipre Seipolu revealed that N4.16 billion goes to civil servants while political appointees gulp N479 million adding that the salary of civil servants and that of political appointees gulp about 80% of the whole inflow every month.

 

