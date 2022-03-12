Bayelsa to collaborate with NAPTIP to fight human trafficking

The Bayelsa State government has said that it was ready to collaborate with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to fight against human trafficking in the state. Speaking in Yenagoa when the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwenne, paidhim a visit, the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, called on the NAPTIP to open offices in all the eight local government areas in the state to effectively take the campaign to the grassroots. He painted the close relationship between human trafficking and drug abuse as he expressed concern that the present level of awareness campaigns on the menace of human trafficking was inadequate.

A statement by the deputy governor’s media aid, Doubra Atassi, said that the government would give all the necessary support to the anti- human trafficking agency in the task ahead, and called for all hands to be on deck. While Nwanwenne in his remark solicited for the support and collaboration of the state government to fight against the trafficking of persons in the zone.

Nwanwenne explained that the task of stamping out the menace of human trafficking in the zone, which comprised Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states, required the collaboration of different levels and agencies of government to be efective. According to him, a lot of public awareness campaigns are needed in the various communities, as human traffickers entice unsuspecting young girls with fake promises of securing high paying jobs in Europe and elsewhere, which only land victims in prostitution and sexual slavery.

