Bayelsa to FG: Correct mistakes in oil industry

Bayelsa State Government has cautioned the Federal Government and other critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry against repeating the mistakes that have continued to deprive the host communities and the people of their benefits. The Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this yesterday while declaring open the technical session of the fifth National Council on Hydrocarbons at the Dappa Biriye Conference Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Ewhrudjakpo, who made reference to Oloibiri, which he described as the cradle of oil wealth in the nation, lamented that the pitfalls in oil exploration activities had gone a long way in under-developing oil producing areas of the country.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor challenged the delegates to come up with a policy document that will help in correcting the mistakes of the past as well as maximise the gas value chain for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders. He also called on policy makers, particularly at the federal level to ensure that while the country benefits from gas exploration and exports, the host communities should not be left to continually suffer the brunt of gas flaring and other related activities.

Like this: Like Loading...