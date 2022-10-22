Bayelsa To FG: Do something about water being released from Cameroon dam

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Comissioner for Information Orientation and Strategy, Bayelsa State, Ayiba Duba has called on the Federal Government to do something about the water that is being released from the Cameroon dam stating that it is causing a lot of damage to the state.

The comissioner also pleaded with the people of the state to stop building houses on water channels stating that it contributed to the current flooding of the state.

Speaking to journalsts at the weekend at the Oxbow Lake, where the government camped some people displaced by the current flood, the comissioner said that the government was making frantic efforts to make life a bit comfortable for the flood victims.

Duba said: “We call on the Federal Government to do something about this flooding. They said it was the dam in Cameroon that is causing it. Let them do something to contain the water when Cameroon realises the water. If they are to build reservoirs, let them build because we have come to realize that all the water empties to us.

“Also the activities of residents are causing some of these problems. Some of these culverts are blocked. We have bottles and all manner of things blocking those places so we need to be conscious of our environment.”

Also speaking the Comissioner for Environment, Eselema Gbarambiri, who is also the chair of the Flood Mitigation Committee, disclosed that the state has profiled about 3, 377 affected persons at the Oxbow Lake camp adding that: “What ever we are doing here, is being is being replicated at the Igbogene camp.”

He added: “Medical services have been provided. We are providing food and we have our sanitation unit that is cleaning the camp daily. We ensure that there is lighting.

“The govermnet is passionate about these people and we have an obligation to stand for them in time of crises and challenges.”

