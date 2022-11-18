Bayelsa To Odioma Council Of Chiefs: Leave politics or resign as monarchs

The Bayelsa State Government has told members of the Odioma Council of Chiefs in Brass Local Government who belong to any political party to either resign from the chiefs council or withdraw their political party membership to enable them lead the people without divided interests. To that effect, the state government has constituted a six-man peace and reconciliation committee to look into the immediate and remote causes of the communal unrest and insecurity threatening the peace of Odioma community. Giving the charge yesterday to the chairman and members of Odioma Chiefs Council in Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, said his administration would not tolerate the breakdown of law and order in Odioma or any other community in the state.

According to a statement by Doubara Atasi, Senior Special As-sistant on Media, Deputy Governor’s office, the governor advised them to live together in peace and avoid actions capable of causing a recurrence of the 2005 experience in which federal military troops invaded and destroyed Odioma. He said: “Under our watch, we cannot allow history to repeat itself at Odioma, because we all witnessed what happened there in 2005. We want to avoid a recurrence of that. “For now, the police would remain there until we have resolved all the major issues. Secondly, the Council of Chiefs have to be more proactive and live up to their responsibilities.

“This idea of trying to give party aligning is not your duty as chiefs. If you are a PDP or an APC member, from the very day you were elected chief, you drop that party membership card because they are irreconcilable. “So, I want the chiefs to know this: Once you are a member of the chiefs council, quit PDP, quit APC. As you are leaving here, PDP members go and resign your PDP membership; likewise APC members go and resign your APC membership”. The six-man Odioma peace and reconciliation committee has the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo (SAN), as chairman, while the Special Adviser to the Governor on security matters, CP Akpoebi Agberebi (rtd) is to serve as Secretary. Other members of the committee included the member representing Brass Constituency 2 at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Timi Omubo- Agala; the Technical Adviser on conflict resolution, Boma Spero-Jack; the Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, and the state Director of the DSS. The committee has one month to complete its assignment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...