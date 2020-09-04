Bayelsa to promote culture, tourism

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Iti Orugbani yesterday stated that tourism will bolster the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, and create job opportunities for the people. This was as he also said that tourism had the potential to be one of the key pillars on which the economic revival of the state could be anchored.

The Commissioner declared that the government was ready to revamp the infrastructure in the tourism sub-sector across the state and restore moribund hospitality facilities through the implementation of a strategic tourism development plan that will rejuvenate cultural heritage, arts and tourism in the state.

While adding that it will enable the sector to reach its full potential and play a significant role in the so cio-cultural and economic development plan of the state, Orugbani, who disclosed this in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a familiarisation visit and tour of agencies, parastatals and facilities under the ministry, said the government was prepared to reposition the sector by supporting and making the appropriate strategic involvements to achieve expected results and bring national and international tourists to the state. He said: “The tourism industry is capable of totally changing the image and perception of Bayelsa State from a state perceived to be unsafe, hostile and dependent to an exceptionally safe, peaceful and prosperous destination.

“The tourism sector is on a rising trajectory, while the prospects for more growth in the future are very positive, and as such the ministry is exploring strategies to grow the sector to its full potentials to complement other revenue sources of the state.

