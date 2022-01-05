Bayelsa to provide land for proposed Anglican varsity

The Bayelsa State Government has pledged to provide land for the proposed establishment of an Anglican univesity in the state. Governor Douye Diri made the pledge in response to a request by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, who led other bishops of the Diocese of Niger Delta West on a courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, on Sunday. While describing Anglican schools as strong institutions that contribute in producing responsible members of society, Diri stated that having an Anglican university would positively impact on Niger Delta. He said the state was eager to have its first private university and that the government would support such initiatives. The governor also urged the clergy to speak up against injustice, stating that Nigeria is in dire need of such voices due to the ills in society. Ndukuba stated that he was in the state to dedicate a Bishop’s Court Chapel and Diocesan Secretariat of the Diocese of Niger Delta West.
Related Articles
