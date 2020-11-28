Arts & Entertainments

Bayelsa tops as Nafest ends in grand style

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, re-echoed the return of peace to Jos, noting that his government invested on security and the welfare of the people.

 

He spoke glowingly about the tourism and hospitality economy of the Plateau, adding that Nigerians and foreigners alike must return and invest, recreate in a safe, secured and temperate city of Jos, the state capital.

 

Joined by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Bunu and Minster of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare,  Governor Lalong explained that God has been in the forefront of the  restoration of peace in the state, therefore deserving all the glory.

 

After a  very awesome state by state colourful parade, with heavy drummings and songs from the diverse tongues and people of Nigeria, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, disclosed that culture will help drive national sports and youth development across the nation.

Otunba Segun Runsewe Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), in his remarks explained that Plateau is now the medical tourism capital of Africa, due its uniqueness, peace and tranquility.

 

He further stated that culture will be fulcrum of enterprenual  rediscovery and empowerment among the young persons and  women in the rural areas.

Over 25 states and FCT participated in the week-long iconic cultural festival which had been at the forefront of promoting national unity and cohesion.

Bayelsa won the over all best participating state, with Ekiti and Rivers states sharing the second spot.

