Bayelsa Tourism Commissioner pledges renovation of Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Iti Orugbani, has assured the people of the renovation and refitting of the dilapidated Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa, the state capital, disclosing that work on the tourist facility is to commence soon.

Orugbani made this known at a recent interaction with members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists after an assessment tour of the facility. He also dispelled the rumour making the rounds in the city that the once famous and busy leisure enclave has become a den for criminals and drug addicts, stating that the state government is working with partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to eradicate such activity. “As far as we are concerned, this government is not going to condone that,’’ said the commissioner while lamenting that the de-roofing of the pavilion was a natural disaster that the state government has no control over.

“The government has done everything to refurbish that place and any moment from now, the contractor will start work there. In the next one or two weeks, you will see the people working,’’ pledged Orugbani. On moves to revive the culture of the people, the commissioner stated that the state government has so far recognised 77 cultural festivals from the over 300 communities and clans across the eight local government areas of the state. This, he said is in addition to the teaching of Izon Language in primary and secondary schools.

While on some of abandoned hotel projects inherited from previous administrations including the three star hotels along Swali Road and the Yenagoa Galleria located within the same axis, Orugbani said some of the facilities had been vandalised and that replacing them would require huge capital investment. -Pauline Onyibe, YENAGOA

