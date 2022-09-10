Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa Tourism Commissioner pledges renovation of Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Iti Orugbani, has assured the people of the renovation and refitting of the dilapidated Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa, the state capital, disclosing that work on the tourist facility is to commence soon.

Orugbani made this known at a recent interaction with members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists after an assessment tour of the facility. He also dispelled the rumour making the rounds in the city that the once famous and busy leisure enclave has become a den for criminals and drug addicts, stating that the state government is working with partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to eradicate such activity. “As far as we are concerned, this government is not going to condone that,’’ said the commissioner while lamenting that the de-roofing of the pavilion was a natural disaster that the state government has no control over.

“The government has done everything to refurbish that place and any moment from now, the contractor will start work there. In the next one or two weeks, you will see the people working,’’ pledged Orugbani. On moves to revive the culture of the people, the commissioner stated that the state government has so far recognised 77 cultural festivals from the over 300 communities and clans across the eight local government areas of the state. This, he said is in addition to the teaching of Izon Language in primary and secondary schools.

While on some of abandoned hotel projects inherited from previous administrations including the three star hotels along Swali Road and the Yenagoa Galleria located within the same axis, Orugbani said some of the facilities had been vandalised and that replacing them would require huge capital investment. -Pauline Onyibe, YENAGOA

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Top 10 spots to visit on Mambilla Plateau

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Background Berthel Moseglad (Oladimeji Oluwasegun), from Ekiti State, is a Nigerian awarding-winning tour guide and tour operator resident in the Mambilla Plateau. He is a specialist tour guide on Mambila Plateau tour, a region that he has special affinity and romance with. He ventured to the region as a Corp member for his mandatory one […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR pledges support for youth tourism devt bodies

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has pledged the support of the institute for organisations devoted to the promotion of youth tourism in the country. Kangiwa who made the disclosure when he received in audience members of the National Executive Council of Youth Tourism Development […]
Travel & Tourism

Dam Jay to redefine customers’ experience in Ibadan

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Dam Jay, a household name making wave in the business world through different industry based – outfits, is taking a new leap into the hospitality business as its officially opens Dam Jay Hotel and Suites to the public on January 30. Its corporate promise is to redefine customers’ experience and hospitality business in the city […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica