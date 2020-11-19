Bayelsa trains 3000 farmers on rice farming

The Bayelsa State government has said that it was patnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to train 3,000 beneficiaries who will benefit from the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) loan.

The scheme, the state government said on Thursday during the training in Yenagoa, will alao cover the area of fishery, cassava and rice cultivation.

Already the shortlisted beneficiaries are undergoing a one-day training in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Speaking during the training of the beneficiaries the Head; Development Finance of CBN Yenagoa office, Stanley Oruyeigha admonished the participants to take the scheme serious maintaining that they were lucky to be selected to participate in the scheme.

According to him: “The collaboration between the CBN and the Bayelsa State government is to ensure massive production of rice which will be bagged and goes with the brand name “BaRice”.

He further said that some of the participating farmers would be encouraged to form clusters and cooperative farms to enable them meet the set targets.

Dikuro also admonished the trainee farmers to be serious as their success would encourage the government to do more for the people.

