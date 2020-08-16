News Top Stories

Bayelsa: Tribunal upholds Diri’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comments Off on Bayelsa: Tribunal upholds Diri’s election

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday upheld the election of Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

 

The Tribunal consequently dismissed the petition filed by the Alliance for Democracy and its candidate challenging the victory of Diri in November 19, 2019 poll.

 

The three-man panel held that the petition by AD and Owei Woniwei lacked merit.

The tribunal also dismissed the United Peoples Congress petition challenging Diri’s election. Justice S.M. Owoduni who read the lead judgment of the tribunal also held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegation that Diri’s deputy,

 

Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, forged his declaration of age and National Youth Service Corps discharged certificate.

 

Diri, who came second in the last year’s governorship election in the state, was declared the elected governor of the state in a subsequent Supreme Court judgment disqualifying the All Progressives Congress’s candidate David Lyon who earlier emerged the winner of the poll.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UTME: Admission exercise to begin August 21

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to begin the conduct of the 1st and 2nd choice admission exercise from August 21, 2020, to a date yet to be announced.   This was contained in a 2020 admission guideline made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, by the Head of Information, […]
News

N70.4bn fraud: Reps summon NDDC’s ex-EDs, commissioners

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

TheHouseof Representatives Public Accounts Committee yesterday summoned all executive directors and commissioners of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over alleged N70.495,993,761 billion being contracts fund awarded to 1,723 contractors who allegedly absconded without execution of projects   The former commissioners and executive directors have been directed to honour the summons not later than  seven […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to Service Chiefs: Rejig operational strategies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays clampdown on drug peddlers, consumers President Muhammadu Buahri has ordered the service chiefs to review their strategies in terms of operations and intelligence gathering in view of the deteriorating security situation across the country. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), who disclosed this after a meeting of the security chiefs with the […]

%d bloggers like this: