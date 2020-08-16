Bayelsa: Tribunal upholds Diri’s election

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday upheld the election of Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

The Tribunal consequently dismissed the petition filed by the Alliance for Democracy and its candidate challenging the victory of Diri in November 19, 2019 poll.

The three-man panel held that the petition by AD and Owei Woniwei lacked merit.

The tribunal also dismissed the United Peoples Congress petition challenging Diri’s election. Justice S.M. Owoduni who read the lead judgment of the tribunal also held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegation that Diri’s deputy,

Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, forged his declaration of age and National Youth Service Corps discharged certificate.

Diri, who came second in the last year’s governorship election in the state, was declared the elected governor of the state in a subsequent Supreme Court judgment disqualifying the All Progressives Congress’s candidate David Lyon who earlier emerged the winner of the poll.

Like this: Like Loading...