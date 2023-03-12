News

Bayelsa urges residents to obey Supreme Court ruling

Bayelsa State Government has urged business operators in the state, particularly banks, traders and tricycle operators to take into consideration the Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that the N1000 and N500 old notes remained legal tender until December,31. It said that was in order to reduce the pains of the people of the state. The government also called on the CBN to take immediate steps to ease the burden of doing business in the state by making implementation of the policy less cumbersome. The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, in a statement yesterday, stated that it understood the pains of residents of the state following the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesign policy and the Supreme Court ruling on the old N200, N500 and N1000 currency notes.

The statement read: “The government thus urges residents to be calm and not engage in acts that could jeopardize the peace of the state. “The government notes that on March 3, the Supreme Court ruled that the old notes, which had been phased out by the CBN, remained legal tender till December 31 this year. “While the state government is not against the naira redesign policy of the CBN or the Federal Government, it is however not comfortable with the method of its implementation that has resulted in further hardship on people of the state and, indeed, the country.” The statement concluded

