News

Bayelsa: Vigilante group rescues girl locked up, sexually abused

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service at the weekend rescued a 13-yearold- girl, identified as Miss Favour Doumo, a native of Nembe Local Government Area, who was locked up in a hotel room and sexually molested, by some suspected cultists.

The Chairman of the state vigilante outfit, Doubiye Alagba, who led members of his team on the operation to the hotel located along Tombia, confirmed that the girl was rescued while suspect was arrested with gun, phones, money and other items recovered from him. Explaining her ordeal, the victim said she met the suspect barely a week and he invited her to the hotel where he resides and made love overtures at her. “I got to the hotel to meet him only for him to accuse me of cheating on him, that while I was away for an exam, I travelled few days ago that I went to meet another man.

“He locked me in the hotel room. And later in the company of his friend, one Efe, used a gun to threaten me that I will not go anywhere, they stripped me off my clothes, filmed me with their phones and molested me. He told me that he is a gun trafficker and that he has been to prison and that the government knows him.” She further narrated that how she cried and screamed all through the night while they threatened to kill her before she was rescued by the state vigilante security service. The suspect, Christopher Abraham, 37 years old, a native of Ndoro in Ekeremor Local Government Area, claimed that the victim is his girlfriend that he spends his money for, but discovered that she cheated on him with other men and that was why he invited her and they had argument while he went physical with her out of anger.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Meet Disc Jockey, DJ Tunde who is inspired by Davido

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian super star artiste, Davido has continued to inspire a generation of young talents and one of them is Igbokwe Chidera Obed also known as DJ Tunde. The skillful turntable talent is inspired by the famous Nigerian singer and wants to emulate him to make big impact. While revealing his music role models, the young […]
News

Why Governor Abiodun doesn’t deserve second term – Ogun NNPP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The New Nigeria People’s Party in Ogun State has slammed the state governor, Dapo Abiodun for his failure to meet the demands of workers in the state. Workers in the state had on Tuesday embarked on an indefinite strike as the dialogue between them and the state government over unpaid deduction met a dead end. […]
News

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu seeks Buhari’s intervention in rebuilding Lagos

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has pleaded with President Muhammmadu Buhari to intervene in the rebuilding of the state following the destruction it witnessed during the #EndSARS protests in the state last year. The governor, who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica