Bayelsa: Vigilante group rescues girl locked up, sexually abused

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service at the weekend rescued a 13-yearold- girl, identified as Miss Favour Doumo, a native of Nembe Local Government Area, who was locked up in a hotel room and sexually molested, by some suspected cultists.

The Chairman of the state vigilante outfit, Doubiye Alagba, who led members of his team on the operation to the hotel located along Tombia, confirmed that the girl was rescued while suspect was arrested with gun, phones, money and other items recovered from him. Explaining her ordeal, the victim said she met the suspect barely a week and he invited her to the hotel where he resides and made love overtures at her. “I got to the hotel to meet him only for him to accuse me of cheating on him, that while I was away for an exam, I travelled few days ago that I went to meet another man.

“He locked me in the hotel room. And later in the company of his friend, one Efe, used a gun to threaten me that I will not go anywhere, they stripped me off my clothes, filmed me with their phones and molested me. He told me that he is a gun trafficker and that he has been to prison and that the government knows him.” She further narrated that how she cried and screamed all through the night while they threatened to kill her before she was rescued by the state vigilante security service. The suspect, Christopher Abraham, 37 years old, a native of Ndoro in Ekeremor Local Government Area, claimed that the victim is his girlfriend that he spends his money for, but discovered that she cheated on him with other men and that was why he invited her and they had argument while he went physical with her out of anger.

