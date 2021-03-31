News

Bayelsa: We’ll do everything to maintain law, order

The Bayelsa State government yesterday said that his administration would do everything within its reach to ensure law and order in the state. This was as it warned against alleged attempts by some persons to forcefully take over the leadership of Azuzama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor, Douye Diri, who gave the warning at a meeting in Yenagoa with the state government, security agencies and representatives of Azuzuama Kingdom, however, frowned at report of unrest in Azuzuama over leadership position, a development which he described as mundane and uncalled for. Governor Diri, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that the state government would not fold its arms and watch anybody or group of persons take the laws into their hands under any guise so as to cause insecurity in the communities.

While urging the people of Azuzama to remain peaceful, the governor further cautioned those who are seeking leadership positions to do so by following due process in the interest of peace and stability for sustainable development and prosperity to thrive in the various communities. He, therefore, assured the people that the state government would investigate cases of unrest in the kingdom with a view to ensuring that peace prevailed in the area. He said: “No one can intimidate the government or the governor or anyone in government from doing what is right, which is the protection of lives and property. We are going to do that because it is a sacred duty. We swore an oath to protect the lives and property of the people. I can assure the community that they should just remain calm and peaceful. There is a government in this state. We are not in a banana republic.”

