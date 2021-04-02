News

Bayelsa: We’ll seek alternative source of revenue

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State government yesterday said it would seek alternative sources of revenue to shore up its financial challenges in the face dwindling federal allocation to the state. Maintaining that cost cutting was not always the first solution to solving financial problems, the government assured civil servants in the state that it had no plan to downsize the workforce in view of the huge wage bill it is grappling with. The Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, speaking in Yenagoa during the transparency briefing for the months of January and February 2021, said government got N6.8 billion for February as net receipts from the Federation Account after first line deductions as against the huge wage bill and other recurrent expenditures of N7.358 billion. He noted that the cost of running government had become highly challenging as the state was contending with dwindling federal revenues coupled with low internally generated revenue. “If you consider our salary figures, the cost of running this government is a big challenge. But if you look at the extraordinary figures and capital projects expenditure, you would notice that our government is focused and we are ensuring that such extraordinary funds are dedicated to capital projects.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

2023: Group sells Amaechi to North

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

…as image laundering video surfaces   * He’s most qualified, reliable  Buhari ally – DG TNFI    *Loved by all, a bridge builder, says Sani Abubakar     *We’ll support candidate who has North’s interest – ACF Even with almost three years still left for President Muhammadu Buhari to serve out his term, a group by the […]
News

Armed Forces Bill: Igbo Coalition joins Ohanaeze to denounce group’s position

Posted on Author Reporter

  Members of the Coalition of Igbo Progressive Youths Worldwide (CIPYW), have enjoined Nigerians to disregard any group seeking to discredit the Armed Forces Commission Bill submitted to the Senate by the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe. The CIPYM is a body of young industrious sons and daughters of South East […]
News

Group berates Shehu over comments on Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A Group, the Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance in Africa, (COSPAGA), has come down hard on the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, over his comment that Service Chiefs would remain in office as long as the president is satisfied with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica