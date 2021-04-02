Bayelsa: We’ll seek alternative source of revenue

Bayelsa State government yesterday said it would seek alternative sources of revenue to shore up its financial challenges in the face dwindling federal allocation to the state. Maintaining that cost cutting was not always the first solution to solving financial problems, the government assured civil servants in the state that it had no plan to downsize the workforce in view of the huge wage bill it is grappling with. The Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, speaking in Yenagoa during the transparency briefing for the months of January and February 2021, said government got N6.8 billion for February as net receipts from the Federation Account after first line deductions as against the huge wage bill and other recurrent expenditures of N7.358 billion. He noted that the cost of running government had become highly challenging as the state was contending with dwindling federal revenues coupled with low internally generated revenue. “If you consider our salary figures, the cost of running this government is a big challenge. But if you look at the extraordinary figures and capital projects expenditure, you would notice that our government is focused and we are ensuring that such extraordinary funds are dedicated to capital projects.”
