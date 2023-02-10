News

Bayelsa: We’re committed to connecting all LGs to Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Governor Douye Diri, has said that its heart’s desire is to connect all the local government areas in the state to the metropolis so that all parts of the state can be assessed through roads. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, at the Correspondents’ Forum, a platform of the Federated Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, noted with regrets that since Bayelsa State was part of the Old Rivers State which was created in 1967, many communities in the area were never accessible by road. While adding that the present government was determined to reverse the trends, he said: “At the moment, three local government headquarters of Brass in Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor are not accessible by roads, hence the decision by the governor to allocate resources to fund ongoing construction works on the Nembe-Brass, Yenagoa- Oporoma and Sagbama- Ekeremor roads to link communities in the three senatorial districts.

“For over 50 years when we were in the old Rivers State, the impression that was given was that there was no land to even construct any road to Ekeremor. It is not because there is no likely access to these communities, particularly the local government headquarters. Some few days back I went to Ekeremor and I drove through the road to Ekeremor, not to talk of Oporoma. “As far as the Prosperity Government is concerned, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri is committed to ending that. It must end with him. Like Agge is in the Atlantic Ocean, we have come to realise that it is possible to have a road to Agge. “Look at what we are doing in Nembe/Brass. Agip has had its base there for many years. The Terminal is there.”

 

