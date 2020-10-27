Bayelsa: We’re not hoarding COVID-19 palliatives

Against the backdrop of attacks on the warehouses containing COVID-19 palliatives in some states of the federation, the Bayelsa State Government yesterday explained that it was not hoarding any palliatives met for the people in the state, stating that all the palliative items received as donations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country had been distributed.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, who disclosed this, further stated that the clarification became necessary in order to douse the tension arising from attacks on warehouses containing COVID-19 palliatives and other items by hoodlums in some other states. He said the state had been commendablypeaceful, butthat it was necessary to dispel misinformation from those elements with motives to foment trouble.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said that the state government had so far distributed food and other items four times to the people of the state across the eight local government areas as COVID-19 palliatives between April and July, this year.

