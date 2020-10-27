News

Bayelsa: We’re not hoarding COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Against the backdrop of attacks on the warehouses containing COVID-19 palliatives in some states of the federation, the Bayelsa State Government yesterday explained that it was not hoarding any palliatives met for the people in the state, stating that all the palliative items received as donations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country had been distributed.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, who disclosed this, further stated that the clarification became necessary in order to douse the tension arising from attacks on warehouses containing COVID-19 palliatives and other items by hoodlums in some other states. He said the state had been commendablypeaceful, butthat it was necessary to dispel misinformation from those elements with motives to foment trouble.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said that the state government had so far distributed food and other items four times to the people of the state across the eight local government areas as COVID-19 palliatives between April and July, this year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUP hopeful of new negotiation with Ikpeazu over 22 months’ salary

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

National President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, has said that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s renewed effort to discuss issues of Abia Polytechnic with the body had inspired hope for implementation of resolutions reached in the beleaguered matter. Ezeibe said although past committees set to resolve problems in the institution did not bring […]
News

Blaze at Russian munitions depot causes mass evacuations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fourteen villages have been evacuated and a motorway closed after a huge blaze at an ammunitions depot south-east of the Russian capital, Moscow. At least six people have been injured, with five requiring hospital treatment, reports the BBC. The depot in the Ryazan region is reportedly used to store missiles and other artillery munitions. […]
News

Diri urges Alaibe, others to develop Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday called on all Bayelsans, including Chief Timi Alaibe and his other opponents, to join hands with his administration to build the state, noting that Bayelsa had lots of potential waiting to be harnessed. In a statement signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: