Bayelsa West: APC stakeholders back Dickson for Senate

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State yesterday converged on Isampou, where they endorsed the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, as the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) The endorsement, according to reports, might impact on the campaign of the APC candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi.

The stakeholders at the event said the endorsement was to prevent the political ambition of any politician from damaging the existing cordial relationship between Ekeremor and Sagbama, The stakeholders and community leaders of Isampou community, Aleibiri community, Amanaigbene, Peretorugbebe, and others were unanimous in the two local government areas in the senatorial district, in their position that they would not support any political party and candidate that would scuttle the existing agreement on power sharing between Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas which make up the senatorial district.

Leader of the stakeholders and Chairman of APC Grassroots Mobilisation Sagbama/ Ekeremor, Mr. Ebide Brown, said the party’s stakeholders had to take the bold decision to wrest the people of the area from needless bitterness and division. He said the stakeholders decided to embark on a comprehensive programme of endorsements for Dickson because it was improper and unfair for the two National Assembly positions in the district to go to Ekeremor.

He said: “The Sagbama/ Ekeremor people are grateful to the former Governor for the construction of the Sagbama/ Ekeremor Road, a university, a polytechnic, general hospital and several projects in the Sagbama/Ekeremor Senatorial District.” According to him, there is no better and suitable person to go to the Senate than Dickson, who has the courage, the experience and the network to speak for the district, Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation.

