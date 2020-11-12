Bayelsa West: Court dismisses APC’s case against Dickson

The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday dismissed a case filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against former governor of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson.

The presiding Judge, Justice Jane Nyang of the Federal High Court dismissed the APC suit for lack of jurisdiction. She also ruled that the suit filed by one Eneoriekumoh Owoupele was brought to the court after the stipulated time for such an action.

Owoupele through his lawyer, Mr. AO Aniso, was seeking a judgement to disqualify Dickson from participating in the election for allegedly providing false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge ruled that the case was statute barred as the prescribed period for litigation had passed and he therefore dismissed the petition.

