Bayelsa West: Dickson joins senatorial race as Clark, others endorse him

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has picked the nomination of interest form for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District. The former governor opted to join the contest for the vacant senatorial seat following overwhelming endorsements and calls on him by critical stakeholders to fill the vacant seat. Dickson said in a statement yesterday by his Media Advisor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, that he would make a formal declaration when he visits Bayelsa. The stakeholders who endorsed him cut across the different segments such as women/ youth groups, top political leaders, traditional rulers, and students.

The stakeholders who have sustained the pressure on the former governor to contest the election procured the form for him to bring months of speculation involving his participation in the election to an end. There is the prevalent view in the Ijaw nation that Dickson is the most suitable voice for the Senatorial District, Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation in the national assembly.

They said he has the experience, the capacity, and the network to take advantage of the Senate to promote the cause of his people. Among those who endorsed Dickson are Ijaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, former presidents of the Ijaw Youth Council, traditional rulers and political leaders. The former governor thanked Pa Clark, youth leaders, women groups and political leaders across party divide and the traditional rulers for the overwhelming endorsement she received from them

