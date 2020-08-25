News

Bayelsa West: PDP gives automatic ticket to Dickson

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given automatic ticket to former Governor Seriake Dickson for election into the National Assembly for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District scheduled for October 31, this year.

 

The party stakeholders from Bayelsa West were said to have picked the party’s nomination form for the Senatorial District out of respect for the former governor. This was as the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday inaugurated the PDP Senatorial Campaign Council for Bayelsa West with Fyneman Wilson as Chairman.

 

The governor, who said that Dickson emerged as the choice of all stakeholders in reward for his sacrifices and service to his people, noted that the political leaders have opted to support him because he committed his all to the service of Bayelsa and his people.

 

The state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Solomon Agwanana, said that the people of the Senatorial District were unanimous in the position that Dickson has the capacity, pedigree.

