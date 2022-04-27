Bayelsa West’s zoning formula, ploy to cause confusion – Group

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Bayelsa West Youth Congress (BWYC) has dismissed the purported zoning arrangement in the area, describing it as a ploy by a group of politicians to twist history and create needless tension among the people. National Coordinator of the group, Ebide Brown, who made the assertion yesterday at a news conference in Abuja, said over the years, the so called zoning had never been respected as candidates of various political parties had always engaged in a healthy contest to win elections in the two local government councils of the Senatorial District. According to Brown, the current clamour in some quarters for the zoning was a mischievous attempt by a group of politicians to prevent Senator Seriake Dickson, a former Governor of Bayelsa State from participating in the next election. Brown, who traced the history of Electoral contest in the Senatorial District from 1999, said there had never been zoning of the positions in the district as claimed by Senator Dickson’s political opponents.

