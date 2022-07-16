Bayelsa: We’ve been abandoned, governorship, chairmanship candidates cry out to Diri

Chairmen and governorship candidates of various political parties, who stepped down for Governor Douye Diri and the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in the 2019 governorship election in the state have cried out, accusing the governor of abandoning them and not fulfilling the various promises made to them.

In a statement on Friday in Yenagoa, signed by Bob Manuel Fayeofori, chairman and Tomvie Beinmo, secretary, the people said that they supported and sacrificed their lives and that of their families for Diri and Ewhrujakpo, but that they have since been neglected. The statement reads in part: ‘‘I, honourable Tomnvie Beinmo, secretary and my chairman, Bob Manuel Fayeofori, on behalf of the 21 chairmen and governorship candidates of various political parties in 2019 governorship election, who stepped down, supported, and sacrificed our lives and that of our families for his excellencies Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrujakpo respectively after being invited for a round table discussion, approached, appealed and pleaded with so much promises, pledges, vows, at government house on the 22nd October, 2019 have been abandoned. “Let us remind his excellencies of some of their promises, pledges, vows,and covenants that you will give us lucrative/fabulous appointments, that you will empower us, that you will make us live a comfortable life, that we will not regret supporting you, that you will always see us as wonderful and honorable colleagues, who stood by you at all times.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...